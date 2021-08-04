Similar news

Transport on Demand operates by reservation, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, all year round (excluding public holidays).
The service areas of the TàD Vexin Est
The Vexin East TàD is divided into 2 zones. In both areas, you can go from an existing breakpoint to one of the two feeder points, and vice versa.
The Vexin East TàD is divided into 2 zones. Two feeder points are offered per zone.
How does Demand-Responsive Transport work?
You can register and then book one or more trips, at the time of your choice, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, all year round (excluding public holidays):
- on the T&D Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application
- on the platform tad.idfmobilites.fr
- by phone, Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., at 09.70.80.96.63.
You can book your trip 1 month in advance, and up to 1 hour before your trip.
This service is open to all and all Ile-de-France transport tickets (Navigo pass, imagine R card, loaded Navigo Easy pass, etc.) are accepted on board the TàD Vexin Est.