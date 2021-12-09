> How does it work?

You can now buy a paperless transport ticket by SMS!

Send ARGBDS code to 93100 via SMS Receive your SMS Ticket Travel on your line

Valid for 1 hour without connections at a cost of 2.50 euros from January 1, 2023 (+ possible cost of SMS for mobile subscriptions not including unlimited SMS). This service is available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR and Free.

The SMS Boarding Ticket is sold exclusively individually on the bus network. To travel within the Argenteuil - Boucles de Seine area, simply send ARGBDS to 93 100 and receive a ticket in the form of an SMS! You will be charged to your mobile bill.

To find out more about the different transport tickets, go to the website:

Île-de-France Mobilités > Prices section.

> Why the code "ARGBDS"?

The code for the SMS ticket should be easy to remember.

Then... ARGBDS like Argenteuil Boucles de Seine!

ARG = Argenteuil

BDS = Boucles de Seine