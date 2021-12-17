How does it work?

Send the code MTMORENCY by SMS to 93100, You will receive an SMS ticket in return, To be able to travel on our lines with complete peace of mind.

For a cost of €2.50*, the SMS ticket will allow you to travel for 1 hour without connecting on board our buses. The price of the ticket will be debited from your phone bill.

This service is available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR and Free.

*+ possible cost of SMS for mobile subscriptions that do not include unlimited SMS.

You can also find all our activity on Twitter: @Mtmorency_IDFM

Have a good trip on our lines!