Line 4605

This line connects the commune of Marcoussis to that of Orsay via Les Ulis, from Monday to Sunday.

In Marcoussis, it runs between the Chêne Rond and Poteau Blanc stops, with a partial terminus at Étang Neuf during peak hours on weekdays.

In Les Ulis, it serves the Ulis 2 Shopping Centre on the Aubrac side and offers many connections with the other bus lines (line 4621 for Massy-Palaiseau - Cévennes or Stade stops, line 9 for the Plateau de Saclay - Bourgogne stop).

In Orsay, it terminates at the RER B Orsay-Ville station and offers direct access to Paris.

Line 4605 is + simple, + passages, + amplitude!

» Operation : Monday to Sunday

» Amplitude : 5:00 a.m. - 10:05 p.m. on weekdays, 5:28 a.m. - 10:05 p.m. on Saturdays and 7:20 a.m. - 9:35 p.m. on Sundays

» Weekly frequency : 12 to 24 minutes during rush hour and 30 minutes during off-peak periods

Saturday frequency : 30 minutes in the morning, 20 minutes in the afternoon

» Sunday frequency : 60 minutes in the morning, 30 minutes in the afternoon