All the schedules for the start of the school year, lines in the Pays Briard territory are already available!

Your lines will resume their winter schedules on September 1st.

Adjustments have been made to the following lines:

Line 3117 : Addition of the "Village nature à Serris" and "Gare de Verneuil-l'Etang" stops on the regular line 3117, to replace the "Fontenay-Trésigny - Serris" on-demand transport service.

: Addition of the "Village nature à Serris" and "Gare de Verneuil-l'Etang" stops on the regular line 3117, to replace the "Fontenay-Trésigny - Serris" on-demand transport service. Line 3146 : Postponement of the 12:45 p.m. run from "Collège Vermay to Tournan-en-Brie" (to 12:50 p.m.) to allow a connection with line 3115 at "Gare de Gretz-Armainvilliers".

: Postponement of the 12:45 p.m. run from "Collège Vermay to Tournan-en-Brie" (to 12:50 p.m.) to allow a connection with line 3115 at "Gare de Gretz-Armainvilliers". Line 3119: Addition of the "Chemin des Bois" stop in the town of Marles-en-Brie: In the direction of Gare de Tournan for the 7:40 a.m. trip and in the direction of Marles-en-Brie for the 1:10 p.m., 5:02 p.m., 6:00 p.m. trip.

Addition of the "Chemin des Bois" stop in the town of Marles-en-Brie: In the direction of Gare de Tournan for the 7:40 a.m. trip and in the direction of Marles-en-Brie for the 1:10 p.m., 5:02 p.m., 6:00 p.m. trip. Line 3131: Implementation of a single route in the morning and afternoon.

Implementation of a single route in the morning and afternoon. Lines 3124, 3140, 3106, 3126: The decision "Centre Culturel de Melun" is renamed, "Tribunal Administratif".

We invite you to download your timetables to take note of these adjustments and adapt your journeys accordingly.