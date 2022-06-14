Everything you need to know about your new evening bus offer!

From 29 August, your evening bus will be waiting for you on arrival at Versailles Chantiers station to take you back to your home in Loges-en-Josas, Jouy-en-Josas or Bièvres !

Departing from Versailles Chantiers station, the evening bus offers 7 departures from Monday to Sunday from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (i.e. every 30 minutes) to bus stops 11, 15, 32, 33 and 264 in the Loges-en-Josas, Jouy-en-Josas and Bièvres districts.

Departing from platform G of the bus station, the Bus Soirée provides easy connections with trains (RER C, Transilien N and U, TER) and buses that serve the city centre of Versailles (1 and 2).