Similar news

The departure of line 57 will be at the Boulevard Rose stop.

The La Bruyère, Orée du Bois, Ernest Lavisse, Grande Ceinture, Péguy and Commissariat stops will no longer be served.

The morning departure will be at 7:45 am.

From the Lycée Le Corbusier, line 57 will serve the Le Cep stop.

Discover the new route and timetable for your line below: