Similar news

Modification of the route of line 5 - POISSY Gare Sud – POISSY Boulevard Rose
The route of line 5 is changing and will terminate at the Gare Sud de Poissy stop (platform 3C).
The stops La Bruyère, Orée du Bois, Péguy, Commissariat, Le Cep, Rue au Pain, Parvis Gare, Gambetta and Rue de la Marne will no longer be served.
4 new stops will be served:
- Noailles district (boulevard Robespierre),
- Boulevard Robespierre (stop of lines 3 and 55),
- Boulevard Rose (in front of the tunnel leading to the La Bruyère district),
- Sorbiers (at the intersection between Rue des Sorbiers and Boulevard Rose).
The Foch Justice judgment has been postponed to rue de la Justice.
Discover the new route and timetable for your line below:
Diagram of line 5 from 30 September 2024
Modification of the route of line 57 - POISSY Lycée Le Corbusier – POISSY Boulevard Rose
The departure of line 57 will be at the Boulevard Rose stop.
The La Bruyère, Orée du Bois, Ernest Lavisse, Grande Ceinture, Péguy and Commissariat stops will no longer be served.
The morning departure will be at 7:45 am.
From the Lycée Le Corbusier, line 57 will serve the Le Cep stop.
Discover the new route and timetable for your line below:
Reinforcement of line 1 - CARRIÈRES-SOUS-POISSY Maison des Insectes – Parc du Peuple de l'herbe – SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE station
In order to support these changes and meet the needs of all passengers, line 1 will be reinforced from September 30 in the morning between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and in the evening between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Discover the new timetable for your line below.
The new timetables for your lines can be consulted in the Getting around section of the Île-de-France Mobilités portal.
We thank you for your understanding.