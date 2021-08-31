Similar news

All about Demand-Responsive Transport from Meulan - Les Mureaux
On-Demand Transport comes to pick you up!
The TàD de Meulan - Les Mureaux is an additional transport service upon reservation. This DRT service is offered in areas where conventional public transport is not suitable.
The Meulan - Les Mureaux DRT service is organised into two different areas for the main stops and centres of interest in Meulan-en-Yvelines and Les Mureaux.
- Zone 1 : the TàD serves Évecquemont, Gaillon-sur-Montcient, Hardricourt (heights), Mézy-sur-Seine (heights), Seraincourt and Tessancourt-sur-Aubette to Meulan-en-Yvelines and Hardricourt (stops "Hardricourt Centre Commercial Vexin", "Gare de Meulan-Hardricourt", "Arquebuse" and "Place du Vexin")
- Zone 2: the TàD serves Flins-sur-Seine, Bouafle and Chapet to LesMureaux(stops "Gare des Mureaux", "Centre Hospitalier - Accueil", "FAM de Bécheville" and "Centre Commercial Espace")
How does it work?
After booking your ride, a vehicle picks you up at a stop near you, and drops you off at a point of interest in the territory of your choice. The service operates from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday (excluding public holidays).
The TàD is accessible to anyone with a valid transport ticket (Navigo Pass, Imagine R Card, T+ Ticket, etc.). As it is complementary to the bus network, we invite you to consult our leaflet on the website to find out about the services by municipality!
Booking your ride is easy!
You can register and book your ride on one of the following 3 platforms:
- On the mobile application "TàD Île-de-France Mobilités"
- On the website dedicated to DRT: tad.idfmobilites.fr
- By phone on 09 70 80 96 63 (service open Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm)
For maximum comfort, you can book yourtrip from 1 hour and up to 30 days before your trip.