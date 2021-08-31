Similar news

How does it work?

After booking your ride, a vehicle picks you up at a stop near you, and drops you off at a point of interest in the territory of your choice. The service operates from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Saturday (excluding public holidays).

The TàD is accessible to anyone with a valid transport ticket (Navigo Pass, Imagine R Card, T+ Ticket, etc.). As it is complementary to the bus network, we invite you to consult our leaflet on the website to find out about the services by municipality!

Booking your ride is easy!

You can register and book your ride on one of the following 3 platforms:

On the mobile application "TàD Île-de-France Mobilités"

On the website dedicated to DRT: tad.idfmobilites.fr

By phone on 09 70 80 96 63 (service open Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm)

For maximum comfort, you can book yourtrip from 1 hour and up to 30 days before your trip.