In order to be part of an eco-responsible CSR approach and to limit our waste, we have chosen not to print timetables for the summer of 2024.

But don't panic, you can find them very easily.

Where can I find my schedules?

You can find your opening hours:

- On the website by clicking here

- On the ̈Île-de-France Mobilités app

- At your stopping point

- From our customer relations center on 0 806 079 357

- By scanning the QR code at each stop to find the next bus crossings in real time and track their arrival on the map!

Your hours from Monday 8 July to Saturday 24 August 2024:

Lines 415 and 418, which serve schools, do not run during the summer.

Updated on X (Twitter): @Bievre_IDFM

We wish you a great summer on our lines!