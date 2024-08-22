Similar news

Only the lines serving the bus station are concerned (Place du 8 mai 1945).
The service to the "Gare des Mureaux - RD 43" and "Gare des Mureaux - Gambetta" stops remains identical.
Lines that do not change platforms:
Lines 4, 23, Express A14 and Bus Soir Les Mureaux.
The lines of the other carriers: 17, 28, 38, 41, Extrême Soirée and N151.
Lines that change platforms:
Lines 21, 22, 25, 26, 43, 58, 60, 67, 68, 70, 92, X419, Express 100 and TàD Meulan-Les Mureaux.
Why these changes?
This new route distribution plan will allow for better vehicle traffic and easier docking of vehicles at the various stops.
Information officers will be present on site on August 29 and 30 as well as on September 2 and 3, 2024 to guide and inform you.