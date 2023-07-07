Similar news

An urban network of Provins revised for greater readability

All the explanations on the new features of your urban network in Provins

3 new routes 3207, 3208 and 3209 replace your routes 9B, 9C and 9D from 1 August

The urban network of Provins is the subject of modifications for better readability:

  • The offer is simplified with 3 new lines operating with an identical route to and from the airport, replacing lines 9A, 9B, 9C, 9D and 9E
  • The network is extended to Poigny
  • New stops were created in Provins and Poigny
  • Intermodality is improved with Train P at Provins and Champbenoist-Poigny stations
  • The frequency of buses has been increased

In detail

  • Creation of a regular line 3207 linking the Ville Haute stop to Provins station, which operates from Monday to Saturday with a frequency of 30 to 40 minutes during rush hour and 60 minutes during off-peak hours.
  • Creation of a regular line 3208 linking the Marcel Rougemont stop to the Champbenoist – Poigny station which operates from Monday to Saturday, every 15 minutes of frequency during rush hour / 60 minutes during off-peak hours)
  • Creation of a 3209 line that operates from Monday to Friday with 7 regular online trips during peak hours and 8 trips by reservation during off-peak hours; and Saturday: only by reservation (every 60 minutes all day).
  • The 9SCO line is maintained in order to serve schools and is now called 3259.

New Provins network

Download here the new map of the Provins network

 -  2.4 MB

