Valid for 1 hour without connection at a cost of 2.50 euros since January 1, 2023 (+ possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions that do not include unlimited SMS). Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR, Free.

The SMS Boarding Ticket is sold exclusively individually. All you have to do is text "ESSONNESO" to 93 100 and you will receive a ticket in the form of an SMS! You will be charged to your mobile bill.

To find out more about the different transport tickets, go to the website iledefrancemobilités.fr "Prices" section.

You can also follow our news on Twitter: @EssonneSO_IDFM

See you soon on your network!