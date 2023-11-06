Line 612 is a new line that connects the Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois to the Gare de Sevran Livry via the Rougemont district and the city centre of Sevran!
Map of the new line 612: from the Gare d'Aulnay-sous-Bois to the Gare de Sevran Livry via the Rougemont district and the city centre of Sevran.
Something new on your bus service in Sevran
You will be able to board the 612 line from Monday to Saturday with:
- A bus every 30 minutes during rush hour,
- A bus every hour during off-peak hours.
Find all the timetable information here or download below.
And don't forget, for a stress-free journey, travel as a rule!
To board the bus, remember to bring a valid ticket and don't forget to validate it at the entrance of the bus. Failure to validate can expose you to a fine, even if you have a valid ticket.
All passes are accepted (Navigo, Solidarity, Imagine'R, Senior) and there is one for each stage of life.
For occasional travellers, there are other solutions:
- Boarding ticket from the driver,
- Navigo Easy,
- Freedom +,
- SMS tickets (send ENVOL to 93100).
Find all the details of the Île-de-France Mobilités fare range here.