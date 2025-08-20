Your new 1433 line connects to your territory!

From 1 September 2025, Île-de-France Mobilités is putting into service the new bus line 1433, created to serve the new " Seine Parisii " district and facilitate your business and school trips.

Reach the stations of Cormeilles-en-Parisis (line J) and Sartrouville (line L and RER A) simply and quickly !

A simple, regular service adapted to your needs!

Your new line operates from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a frequency of every 15 minutes during rush hour and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours.

On Saturdays, the line runs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every 30 minutes, while on Sundays and public holidays, the service is provided from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m . with a passage every hour.

Discover below the line map of the 1433: