Île-de-France Mobilités is launching a new numbering of bus lines and a restructured offer in the Île-de-France Ouest region.

We explain everything to you!

Why does the number of the lines change?

The Ile-de-France bus network is made up of about 1,900 lines, with numbering systems that coexist, but are not alike.

Currently, there are very differentnames (1, TEx, 340, 95-02, 11L...) and duplicates in line numbers (there are 19 lines 2 on the current bus network), which complicates the understanding of the network.

How to find your way around the new issues?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each with a specific code, depending on where the line is running.

The lines serving the territory of Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines start with the number of the sector concerned, i.e. 51 (lines 5116, 5117, 5154...).

Following the same logic, line 5234, which serves the Centre and Sud Yvelines territory, begins with 52, the number of the territory attached to it.

Finally, the numbers of the Express lines start with the number of their department (7802, 7804, 9111...).

What will this new number bring to passengers?

Passengers will be able to find their bus line more easily when searching on the app or the iledefrance-mobilites.fr website, as it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number.