The Paris Saclay bus network is still facing problems of driver shortages, causing delays or cancellations of buses. This problem is common to all the networks in the Ile-de-France region and nationally.

As a result, 11 bus lines have a lighter offer and 1 line is suspended from January 3, 2023 and until further notice.

Please allow for extended frequency times during peak hours from Monday to Friday (between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.)

The Paris Saclay bus network apologizes for the inconvenience caused and assures that the local teams are fully mobilized to improve the service offered to passengers in the long term.

As of January 3, 2023;

Line 6 is suspended

Line 2 will run with a frequency of 5 minutes (instead of 6 minutes between September and December 2022)

Lines 22 and 23 will run with a frequency of 10 minutes (instead of 12 minutes between September and December 2022)

Line 91.06 will run with a frequency of 5 minutes (instead of 6 minutes between September and December 2022)

Line 4 will run with a frequency of 15 minutes

Line 11 will run with a frequency of 12 minutes

Line 15 will run with a frequency of 30 minutes

Line 17 will run with a frequency of 30 minutes

The DM12 line will run with a frequency of 30 minutes

The DM11C line will run with a frequency of 15 minutes

The 91.08 line will run with a frequency of 30 minutes

Line 3 is now running normally. Its offer was lightened between September and December 2022.

Please find below the provisional timetables of the affected lines.