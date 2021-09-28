A question, a complaint? It's possible in 1 click!

For a few weeks now, a contact form has been set up to facilitate your requests.

To contact us, nothing could be simpler. All you have to do is log in to our Actus Mantois portal and click on "Contact us".

A request for information, a complaint, information to be reported, a lost item, a suggestion... You can now do this on this form from your smartphone or computer. This will save you from a possible telephone wait, and we are committed to answering you or solving your problem as soon as possible.

So don't wait any longer!

Click here: https://mantois.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/nous-contacter

You can also follow all our news on Twitter: @Mantois_IDFM

See you soon on our network!