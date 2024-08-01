Valid for 1 hour without transfer at the price of an onboard access ticket (+ possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions not including unlimited SMS).

Service available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR, Free.

The SMS Boarding Ticket is sold exclusively individually. All you have to do is text "VALPARISIS" to 93 100 and you will receive a ticket in the form of an SMS! You will be charged to your mobile bill.

To find out more about the different transport tickets, go to the website iledefrancemobilités.fr Rates section.

