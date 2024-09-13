European Mobility Week 2024

From 16 to 22 September 2024, the teams in your area are coming to meet you for European Mobility Week.

Come and meet the teams of the Vélizy Vallées territory on the occasion of the European Mobility Week, from 16 to 22 September 2024.

Our teams will be present:

  • Tuesday, September 17, 2024 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Musée de Sèvres stop (line 6145)
  • Wednesday, September 18, 2024 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chaville Vélizy station
  • Thursday, September 19, 2024 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Pont de Sèvres stop (lines 6140 and 6142)
  • Thursday, September 19, 2024 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jouy-en-Josas station

We look forward to seeing many of you!