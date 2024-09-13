Come and meet the teams of the Vélizy Vallées territory on the occasion of the European Mobility Week, from 16 to 22 September 2024.

Our teams will be present:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Musée de Sèvres stop (line 6145)

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chaville Vélizy station

Thursday, September 19, 2024 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Pont de Sèvres stop (lines 6140 and 6142)

Thursday, September 19, 2024 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jouy-en-Josas station

We look forward to seeing many of you!