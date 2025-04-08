Come celebrate the 4th anniversary of T9 with us from Thursday 10 April to Saturday 12 April 2025!
During these three days, embark on a festive journey with many surprises and activities! On the program:
From Thursday to Saturday, discover all along the line:
- Teams are waiting for you from Thursday to Saturday with scratch tickets along the line! Try your luck to win collector's gifts to mark this anniversary, as well as exciting cultural gifts.
- Meet on Saturday afternoon on the forecourt of the Nelson Mandela library, near the town hall station of Vitry-sur-Seine for festive entertainment with popcorn, music, and even more scratch tickets to prolong the pleasure.
Don't miss this opportunity to share a friendly and festive moment together!
Already 4 years?!
Yes! 4 years of travels, meetings and shared moments. It's to be celebrated and counted...
The T9 since 2021 is:
- More than 24 million passengers transported each year, i.e. twice the population of the Ile-de-France region!
- XXL schedules with a tram from 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. and even 2:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings to accompany you on all your outings
- a travel time divided by 2 between Paris and Orly compared to bus 183
- A 100% accessible line and stations with a bright design chosen by the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region
- A popular line with more than 85% overall passenger satisfaction
- A completely redeveloped urban space
- a 99% reduction in emissions per trip compared to the car thanks to a 100% electric line
- More than 20 security awareness campaigns organized
- A locally anchored line with nearly 250 direct jobs created and 85% of employees coming from the employment area