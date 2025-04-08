Come celebrate the 4th anniversary of T9 with us from Thursday 10 April to Saturday 12 April 2025!

During these three days, embark on a festive journey with many surprises and activities! On the program:

From Thursday to Saturday, discover all along the line:

with scratch tickets along the line! Try your luck to win collector's gifts to mark this anniversary, as well as exciting cultural gifts. Meet on Saturday afternoon on the forecourt of the Nelson Mandela library, near the town hall station of Vitry-sur-Seine for festive entertainment with popcorn, music, and even more scratch tickets to prolong the pleasure.

Don't miss this opportunity to share a friendly and festive moment together!