Go behind the scenes of the tramway : the maintenance workshop, the storage area, the control room and meet the employees who will introduce you to the different transport professions: driver, maintainer, operator...

Don't miss the soft mobility stand, the drawing workshop for the youngest and the gourmet workshop for all.

Take part in a prize draw* and try to win an electric bike, children's mountain bikes or 10-seat cinema cards.

The program:

• 1:00 p.m.: Doors open

Beginning of the "Discover the transport professions, equipment and facilities" tours

• 2:00 p.m.: Speeches

In the presence of Jean Castex, President of the RATP Group, Carl Ségaud, Mayor of Châtenay-Malabry, Xavier Léty, President of RATP Cap Île-de-France and Jean-Baptiste Costille, Director of RATP Cap Bièvre

• 2:30 p.m.: 1st draw

To be won: 1 electric bike, 1 children's mountain bike or 2 cards of 10 cinema tickets

• 4:00 p.m.: 2nd draw

To be won: 2 children's mountain bikes or 3 cards with 10 cinema tickets

• 5:00 p.m.: Doors close

Dates : Saturday, April 5 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

RATP Cap Bièvre – SMR T10

1, Avenue du Bois des Carreaux

Châtenay- Malabry

(station T10 "Malabry")

Come play with your family and get T10 goodies!