Go behind the scenes of the tramway : the maintenance workshop, the storage area, the control room and meet the employees who will introduce you to the different transport professions: driver, maintainer, operator...
Don't miss the soft mobility stand, the drawing workshop for the youngest and the gourmet workshop for all.
Take part in a prize draw* and try to win an electric bike, children's mountain bikes or 10-seat cinema cards.
The program:
• 1:00 p.m.: Doors open
Beginning of the "Discover the transport professions, equipment and facilities" tours
• 2:00 p.m.: Speeches
In the presence of Jean Castex, President of the RATP Group, Carl Ségaud, Mayor of Châtenay-Malabry, Xavier Léty, President of RATP Cap Île-de-France and Jean-Baptiste Costille, Director of RATP Cap Bièvre
• 2:30 p.m.: 1st draw
To be won: 1 electric bike, 1 children's mountain bike or 2 cards of 10 cinema tickets
• 4:00 p.m.: 2nd draw
To be won: 2 children's mountain bikes or 3 cards with 10 cinema tickets
• 5:00 p.m.: Doors close
Dates : Saturday, April 5 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
RATP Cap Bièvre – SMR T10
1, Avenue du Bois des Carreaux
Châtenay- Malabry
(station T10 "Malabry")
Come play with your family and get T10 goodies!