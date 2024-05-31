1. Who is the school bus card for?

In the Essonne department, it is intended for middle school students enrolled in public or private schools.

It is issued to students taking a regular bus line to get to or from their school.

Find the lines of the Paris Saclay bus network here

Kindergarten and primary school students as well as high school students are not eligible for this transport card.

Other transport tickets are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.

The school bus card (formerly the Optile card) is a transport ticket valid only for a daily round trip between home and school, to be made during the school period (this card does not allow travel during school holidays and weekends).

Please note that it is necessary to live 3 kilometres or more from the school (except for dangerous route exemptions).

2. How do I take out or renew the school bus card?

*Only complete applications will be processed. Any incomplete, illegible or non-compliant file will be automatically sent back to the family.

*Only applications received by mail will be processed. No applications will be accepted on site.

Find on the link below, a document including: