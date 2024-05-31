The subscription/renewal campaign for the 2024/2025 bus school card is open from June 10 to October 25, 2024 for Paris Saclay bus lines.
From now on, find out more and subscribe to this transport card for middle school students who use the Paris Saclay bus lines
Young man on a bus
1. Who is the school bus card for?
In the Essonne department, it is intended for middle school students enrolled in public or private schools.
It is issued to students taking a regular bus line to get to or from their school.
Find the lines of the Paris Saclay bus network here
Kindergarten and primary school students as well as high school students are not eligible for this transport card.
Other transport tickets are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
The school bus card (formerly the Optile card) is a transport ticket valid only for a daily round trip between home and school, to be made during the school period (this card does not allow travel during school holidays and weekends).
Please note that it is necessary to live 3 kilometres or more from the school (except for dangerous route exemptions).
2. How do I take out or renew the school bus card?
*Only complete applications will be processed. Any incomplete, illegible or non-compliant file will be automatically sent back to the family.
*Only applications received by mail will be processed. No applications will be accepted on site.
Find on the link below, a document including:
- The eligibility conditions of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Departmental Council of the 91
- How to prepare your subscription or renewal file
- The price for the year 2024/2025 (€105 per child for the school year including application fees)
3. Municipal subsidies
Municipalities in Essonne can sometimes offer you a subsidy. We invite you to contact your town hall or the transport department of your local authority for information.
4. When will the school bus card be issued?
Upon receipt of your complete application, we will process your application as soon as possible. The card will be sent to your home as soon as possible before the start of the school year, which will begin on September 2, 2024.