Registrations for the school bus transport card (ex Optile card) for the year 2024/2025 will be open from June 12, 2024! From now on, find out more and subscribe to this transport card!
Young man on a bus
Who is the school bus card for?
The school bus transport card (formerly the Optile card) is a transport ticket valid only for a daily round trip between home and school, to be made during the school period.
(This card does not allow you to travel during school holidays).
It is intended for middle and high school students following a primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class.
Kindergarten and primary school students are not eligible for this transport card.
In addition, this card is issued by the bus network operator following a subscription.
Other transport tickets are available on the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
Eligibility requirements:
In order to benefit from the school bus card, the following conditions must be met:
- Reside in Île-de-France: only one home address can be retained.
- Be under 21 years of age on September 1st of the school year of subscription.
- Be in school with the status of day student or half-boarder in middle or high school.
- Be domiciled 3km or more from the school (except for dangerous route exemptions).
- The subscription must be made before October 31, 2024*
* Beyond that, only requests relating to a particular situation (moving, change of establishment, etc.) can be examined.
How to subscribe or renew the school bus card?
*Only complete applications will be processed. Any incomplete, illegible or non-compliant file will be automatically sent back to the family.
*Only applications received by mail will be processed. No applications will be accepted on site.
Subscription steps:
- Download below the file to print and complete
> All fields in parts A/B/C are mandatory, field D is optional.
> The stamp and signature of the school are also mandatory for any new subscription.
- In an envelope, enclose your payment by cheque payable to KEOLIS VELIZY VALLEE DE LA BIEVRE
(To find out the amount of the cheque, please send us your request to [email protected] )
> No photo, pre-stamped envelope or any other element is to be sent. We cannot guarantee that these items will be returned.
- Send your application by simple mail to the following address:
Keolis Vélizy Vallée de la Bièvre - School Maps Service
19 rue Général Valérie André
78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay
- Receive the school map as soon as possible at the address you have given us on the file.
Price of the Optile school card:
The pricing of the Optile school card works by number of sections, i.e. a distance calculated by Optile and Île-de-France mobilité, between the departure address and the school;
To find out the number of sections corresponding to your child's journey, please send us an email at [email protected]
For the Vélizy Vallées territory, find below the general rates:
To find out the price for your child's journey, contact us.
Municipal and departmental subsidies:
Municipalities can sometimes offer you a subsidy. We invite you to contact your town hall or the transport department of your local authority for information.
Learn more:
Do you need more information about how to work or how to take out the school bus transport card?
Contact us! Our teams will be happy to answer your questions.