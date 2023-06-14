Your contacts in your Roissy Est territory

Published on

1 min reading

Find all the information and news of the Roissy Est network

To follow the news and stay informed about your lines in the Roissy Est territory:

  • Join our Twitter account @RoissyEst_IDFM
  • Follow the news on iledefrance-mobilites.fr > News > 77 > Roissy Est
  • By phone at 01 80 96 32 82
  • To buy your ticket by SMS, send ROISSYEST to 93100
  • For any other information: 107 rue Clément Ader 77230 Dammartin-en-Goële

From August 1, 2023, passengers will be able to find all the information on the Roissy Est bus lines on iledefrance-mobilites.fr

To calculate a route:

  • Getting around > Directions

To find the schedules:

  • Getting around > Schedules > Select a line

To follow local news (only on the site):

  • News > 77 > Roissy Est

Don't forget to subscribe to the traffic alert for your lines.