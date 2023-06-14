From August 1, 2023, passengers will be able to find all the information on the Roissy Est bus lines on iledefrance-mobilites.fr

To calculate a route:

Getting around > Directions

To find the schedules:

Getting around > Schedules > Select a line

To follow local news (only on the site):

News > 77 > Roissy Est

Don't forget to subscribe to the traffic alert for your lines.