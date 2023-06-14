To follow the news and stay informed about your lines in the Roissy Est territory:
- Join our Twitter account @RoissyEst_IDFM
- Follow the news on iledefrance-mobilites.fr > News > 77 > Roissy Est
- By phone at 01 80 96 32 82
- To buy your ticket by SMS, send ROISSYEST to 93100
- For any other information: 107 rue Clément Ader 77230 Dammartin-en-Goële
From August 1, 2023, passengers will be able to find all the information on the Roissy Est bus lines on iledefrance-mobilites.fr
Don't forget to subscribe to the traffic alert for your lines.