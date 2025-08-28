Your schedules for the start of the 2025-2026 school year are now available!
To consult them, it's very simple:
- Log in to https://me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/fiches-horaires/bus and type in your line number.
- Check the timetables at your stop directly via the timetable on the pole or by scanning the QR-code directly at the stop to get the timetable in real time
- Go to your town hall or on your bus to get your leaflet (available from 3 September)
Back-to-school adjustments
- Lines 6122 and 6124 are now terminating and departing from the Versailles Chantiers bus station at platform G.
- At Versailles Chantiers station, lines 6160, 6161, 6162, 6163 and 6164 to Buc pick you up at the Abbé Rousseaux stop at the bottom of the escalators. Check out the map here:
- After several years of work in the Vélizy 2 sector, line 6123 returns to its original route and once again serves the Liaison Inovel Sud and Vélizy 2 Sud stops to get you as close as possible to the entrance to the Vélizy 2 shopping centre.
Tips for travelling well
- Anticipate your journey by consulting the timetables in advance and the Traffic Information on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/ and remember to subscribe to your line's alerts by selecting your line's number and clicking on the "subscribe to alerts" bell
- Arrive at your stop a few minutes before the indicated time,
- When the bus arrives, signal the driver to stop,
- Prepare your ticket before boarding the bus (Navigo pass, easy pass, Imagine R card, if you don't have a ticket, bring change or buy an SMS ticket by sending: BUS + line number to 93100),
- When boarding the bus, validate your ticket so as not to be in violation,
- Sit on board and remember to hold on to the grab bars for your safety,
- Request your stop by pressing the buttons in the vehicle,
- Check that you haven't forgotten anything before going downstairs,
- Get off safely at your stop.
Our teams are here to help you, don't hesitate to ask them!
We wish you all a great start to the new school year!