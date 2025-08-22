Similar news

The new timetables for your lines can be consulted on the Île-de-France Mobilités portal here.
See you soon in your territory!
Tips for travelling well
- Anticipate your journey by checking the timetables and traffic information in advance on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/
- Arrive at your stop before the indicated time,
- As the bus approaches, signal the driver to stop,
- Have your ticket ready before you board the bus
- When you get on the bus, validate your ticket to be in order,
- Sit on board and remember to hold on to the grab bars for your safety,
- As you approach your destination, request your stop by pressing the buttons in the vehicle,
- Get off safely at your stop when the doors open, once the vehicle is stopped.