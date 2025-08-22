Similar news

Your 2025 back-to-school schedules are available!

Find your back-to-school hours, from September 1, 2025 to July 5, 2026!

The new timetables for your lines can be consulted on the Île-de-France Mobilités portal here.

You can also follow our news on X: @EvryEss_IDFM

See you soon in your territory!

Tips for travelling well

  • Anticipate your journey by checking the timetables and traffic information in advance on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/
  • Arrive at your stop before the indicated time,
  • As the bus approaches, signal the driver to stop,
  • Have your ticket ready before you board the bus
  • When you get on the bus, validate your ticket to be in order,
  • Sit on board and remember to hold on to the grab bars for your safety,
  • As you approach your destination, request your stop by pressing the buttons in the vehicle,
  • Get off safely at your stop when the doors open, once the vehicle is stopped.

Happy back-to-school 2025 to all!

