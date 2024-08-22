The new timetables for your lines can be consulted in the Getting around section of the Île-de-France Mobilités portal.
Changes are made to some lines. Find them on this page.
During the period of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, several lines will run on an adapted offer. The QR code on the timetable leaflets, internet sheets and stoppage sheets will allow you to have access to the timetables in real time. The lines concerned are identifiable by a pink band present on the various supports.
Have a good start to the new school year!