Similar news

From 7 July to 24 August 2025 inclusive, your lines will switch to summer timetables!
Committed to respecting the environment, we offer you the opportunity to consult your schedules for the summer period exclusively online:
- The Île-de-France Mobilités website > Info > News > Yvelines > Poissy - Les Mureaux
- On the Ile-de-France Mobilités app
You can also contact us by phone: 0800 10 2020
Find below the timetables for your lines for the summer 2025 period:
All other lines will run according to the timetables of the "school" period.
Please note that from July 28 to August 17, 2025, lines 90, 91, 92, 93, 94 and 95 will not run.
Lines 22 and 32 will not run from July 7 to August 24, 2025
Lines 51 to 76 for schools will not run during the summer period from July 7 to August 31, 2025.