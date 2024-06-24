Similar news

Your 100% digital summer schedules, now available!

Find the 2025 summer schedules, valid from July 7 to August 24, 2025 inclusive!

From 7 July to 24 August 2025 inclusive, your lines will switch to summer timetables!

Committed to respecting the environment, we offer you the opportunity to consult your schedules for the summer period exclusively online:

  • The Île-de-France Mobilités website > Info > News > Yvelines > Poissy - Les Mureaux
  • On the Ile-de-France Mobilités app

You can also contact us by phone: 0800 10 2020

Find below the timetables for your lines for the summer 2025 period:

Line 1 – Carrières-sous-Poissy Maison des Insectes Parc du Peuple de l'herbe <> Saint-Germain-en-Laye station

 -  4.0 MB

Line 2 – Chanteloup-les-Vignes Les Ouches <> Chambourcy Collège André Derain

 -  4.2 MB

Line 3 – Orgeval Maison Blanche <> Poissy La Coudraie <> Poissy Saint-Exupéry

 -  5.5 MB

Line 4 – Gare des Mureaux Les Mureaux <> Musiciens

 -  1.9 MB

Line 5 – Poissy Rue de la Marne <> Poissy La Bruyère

 -  1.8 MB

Line 6 – Les Mureaux Nouvelle France <> Les Mureaux Paul Éluard

 -  2.4 MB

Line 7 – Aubergenville Family Village Shopping <> Les Mureaux Descartes <> Gare des Mureaux – Gambetta <> FAM de Bécheville

 -  2.6 MB

Line 10 – Poissy <> Triel-sur-Seine North Station

 -  2.0 MB

Line 11 – Hardricourt Rue de Verdun <> Ecquevilly Collège Léonard de Vinci

 -  3.5 MB

Line 12 – Poissy <> Orgeval <> Morainvilliers South Station

 -  1.7 MB

Line 13 – Verneuil-sur-Seine Piscine <> Gare de Vernouillet-Verneuil <> Vernouillet Centre Commercial Grosse Pierre

 -  1.1 MB

Line 14 – Vernouillet Collège Emile Zola <> Vernouillet-Verneuil <> train station Vernouillet Collège Emile Zola

 -  1.2 MB

Line 15 – Vernouillet Collège Emile Zola <> Vernouillet-Verneuil <> train station Vernouillet Collège Emile Zola

 -  1.2 MB

Line 16 - Vernouillet-Verneuil <> Morainvilliers Epinettes station

 -  996.7 KB

Line 17 - Gare des Clairières de Verneuil

 -  591.9 KB

Line 18 – Vernouillet Verneuil <> Chapet Clos Saint-Denis station

 -  1.1 MB

Line 19 – Maurecourt Julia <> Gare de Conflans Fin d'Oise

 -  921.3 KB

Line 21 – Gare des Mureaux <> Gare de Cergy-le-Haut

 -  1.4 MB

Line 23 – Mézières-sur-Seine <> , Aubergenville <> , Les Mureaux <> , Meulan-en-Yvelines

 -  1.3 MB

Line 24 – Gare Sud de Poissy <> Lycée Charles de Gaulle <> Gare Sud de Poissy

 -  745.3 KB

Line 25 – Meulan-en-Yvelines Maison des Associations <> Gare des Mureaux

 -  917.9 KB

Line 26 – Gare des Mureaux <> Hardricourt > Mézy-sur-Seine

 -  1.2 MB

Line 31 – Carrières-sous-Poissy Esplanade <> Carrières-sous-Poissy Ronceray

 -  977.7 KB

Line 33 – Meulan-en-Yvelines – Urban circuit

 -  1.2 MB

Line 40 – Gare Nord de Poissy <> Gare de Conflans Fin d'Oise

 -  1.9 MB

All other lines will run according to the timetables of the "school" period.

Please note that from July 28 to August 17, 2025, lines 90, 91, 92, 93, 94 and 95 will not run.

Lines 22 and 32 will not run from July 7 to August 24, 2025

Lines 51 to 76 for schools will not run during the summer period from July 7 to August 31, 2025.

