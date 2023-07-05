Regular lines.
Line 12 (soon to be 6136) switches to summer timetables from July 10 to August 20, 2023.
Regular lines.
Lines 260 (soon to be 6160), 261 (soon to be 6161), 262 (soon to be 6162) and 264 (soon to be 6164) will switch to summer hours from July 10 to August 27, 2023.
Line 263 does not run in the summer.
Regular lines.
Lines 11 (soon 6135), 22 (soon 6122), 23 (soon 6123), 24 (soon 6124), 31 (soon 6131), 32 (soon 6132), 33 (soon 6133), 34 (soon 6134), 40 (soon 6140), 42 (soon 6142) and 45 (soon 6145) switch to summer hours from July 17 to August 20, 2023.
Regular school lines.
As soon as classes end on July 8, 2023, the lines numbered 101 to 118, specifically serving the territory's schools, will take leave and will no longer be provided until the start of the school year on September 4.
