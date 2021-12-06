Line 34 is extended to the Pavillon Bouret district!

The new Pavillon Bouret district will be served by the new "Pavillon Bouret" and "La Forêt" stops.

You can enjoy a bus every 15 minutes during rush hour (from 6:45 am to 8:15 am and from 5:00 pm to 6:45 pm), and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours.