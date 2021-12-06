Your bus connects more than just stops.
From January 3, 2022
34: an extended service to the south of Nandy
35: simplified access to Cesson station (RER D).
36: a more direct service to the station for the inhabitants of Savigny-le-Temple.
37: a direct service to the La Grande du Bois college.
For more information:
Iledefrance-mobilites.fr> news
@Senart_IDFM
Line 34 is extended to the Pavillon Bouret district!
The new Pavillon Bouret district will be served by the new "Pavillon Bouret" and "La Forêt" stops.
You can enjoy a bus every 15 minutes during rush hour (from 6:45 am to 8:15 am and from 5:00 pm to 6:45 pm), and every 30 minutes during off-peak hours.
The stops served in Nandy are as follows: Mairie, Résidence des Tilleuls, Pavillon Bouret, La Forêt; Royal Pavilion, Mushrooms, Glade, Hunting, Villemur, Peonies, Robert Buron College, Sunflower.
The stops served in Savigny-le-Temple are the following: Jean Moulin, Jules Vallès, Mairie, Gare de Savigny Nandy.
Get to Cesson station with line 35!
From now on, line 35 takes you to Cesson station from the heart of Nandy.
This line runs only during rush hour (from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.), for ever more direct and faster journeys.
The stops served in Nandy are the following: Pavillon Bouret, La Forêt, Clairière, Mairie, Résidence des Tilleuls.
The stops served in Cesson are as follows: Cesson train station
Line 36, a more direct and faster route to the station!
From now on, line 36 will serve the "Clocher" and "Résistance" stops in the municipality of Savigny-le-Temple.
With line 36, the service to La Grange du Bois middle school is provided at the "Le Clocher" stop
PLEASE NOTE: The following stops are now served by line 37: René Cassin, Droits de l'Homme, Victor Schoelcher and Collège La Grange du Bois.
The stops served in Savigny-le-Temple are the following: Cesson station, Noisement, Ecomuseum, Champlatreux, Fontaine Ronde, Sidonie Talabot, Place de l'Eglise, Cemetery, Media library, Sweden, Le Clocher, Résistance, Jules Vallès, Mairie, Bois Sénart Centre Commercial, Bois Sénart La Halle, Savigny Nandy station.
Line 37 takes over from line 36 on part of the route!
The following stops, formerly served by line 36, are now served by line 37: René Cassin, Droits de l'Homme, Victor Schoelcher and Collège La Grange du Bois.
The stops served in Nandy are as follows: Faisanderie, Sablons, Turquoises.
The stops served in Savigny-le-Temple are as follows: Olof Palme, Collège de la Grange du Bois, Victor Schoelcher, Droits de l'Homme, René Cassin, Jules Vallès, Mairie, Gare de Savigny Nandy.
Find all the information on the new offer (schedules, maps) on:
By phone at 09 70 83 77 00