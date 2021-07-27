From August 30, 2021, your C line turns up the volume!
With your new C line:
- More frequency for Livry-sur-Seine, whose station is now served
- a better connection between Livry-sur-Seine, Vaux-le-Penil, the centre of Melun and Melun station.
Line C extended: Melun station/Livry sur Seine station
We have extended line C to Livry-sur-Seine station to improve the connection between the Vaux-le-Pénil Business Park, the centre of Melun and its train station, as well as the residential areas of Vaux-le-Pénil and Livry-sur-Seine.
The + for you:
- Connections with the RER D and the Transilien R
- New service of the line in Livry-sur-Seine for a better connection with Melun station and its city center, but also with Livry-sur-Seine station.
Map of line C: Melun station to Livry-sur-Seine station.
The stops served in Melun are the following: Melun station, Place Chapu, Quai Rossignol, Praslin Université, Notre Dame, Gambetta, Mail Gaillardon, Gare Routière Mail, Saint Liesne, Decourbe.
The stops served in Vaux le Penil are the following: Résidence du Château, Moustier, Acacias, Foch 11 Novembre, Curie Pascal, Val de Noue, Fontaine Saint Marc, Trois Rodes, Grouette, Clos Saint Martin, Mare à Quenette, Crespy, Route de Livry, Terres Blanches, Vaux Pleins Vents.
The stops served in Livry-sur-Seine are the following: Route de Livry, Vaux Garenne, Place Mouton, Fief du pré and Livry-sur-Seine train station.
Redesigned and complementary K and M lines
Line K now offers a better service to the centre of Melun. The M line benefits from a redesigned offer for greater simplicity.
Line K: A finer service to the centre of Melun
The new line offers a more direct service to the station and the city centre of Melun, with an increased frequency, particularly in the La Rochette sector.
The + for you:
- Connections with the RER D and the Transilien R,
- A more readable offer, with more frequency (30 minutes during rush hour) and more buses on Saturdays.
- Doubling of the Saturday offer for the Chaussy district
Map of line K: Melun station to Gare Routière Mail. The stops served are the following: Melun station, Ecluse, Chaussy, Belle Ombre, Pouillot Gâtinais, Delaroue, Albert Moreau, Lebon, Claude Bernard, Camping, Quai Joffre, Notre Dame, Praslin Université, Gambetta, Place Saint Jean, Mail Gaillardon and Gare Routière Mail.
M-Line: more simplicity
Line M is being developed to strengthen school services in the Vaux-le-Pénil and Livry-sur-Seine sector and to offer an additional feeder to the city centre of Melun.
The + for you:
- Line aligned with the timetables of the Lycée Simone Signoret and extension of the races to the city centre
- Connections at the Mail Gaillardon with strong lines: C, E, N and the Citalien
Line map M: Mail Gaillardon to Rond Point du Bucher, Vaux-le-Pénil.
The stops served in Melun are the following: Mail Gaillardon, Gare routière Mail, Saint Liesne, Decourbe.
The stops served in Vaux-le-Penil are as follows: Résidence du Château, Ferme, 14 Juillet, Guinottes, Pigeons, Rue du Chêne, Seine Grisonnières, Baste Seine, Javal, Crespy, Mare à Quenette, Grouette, Rond Point du Bucher.
The stops served in Livry-sur-Seine are as follows: Livry-sur-Seine train station, Fief du Pré, Place Mouton, Vaux Garenne
Find all the information on the new offer (schedules, maps) on:
- The Île-de-France Mobilités TàD application, on the App Store and Play Store or the tad.idfmobilites.fr/ website
- At our sales offices in Melun station and at the Mail
- By phone on 01 60 07 94 70 from Monday to Saturday from 6:30 am to 8:00 pm
- Twitter @Melun_IDFM
We wish you a great start to the new school year on our lines!