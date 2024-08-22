Similar news

As of Monday, September 2nd, changes are being made to your lines. Discover them sector by sector.
Poissy sector
Lines 1, 2, 3 and 5
Timetable adjustments are made to improve regularity and ensure connections with your trains at Poissy station.
Line 12
The 12:18 p.m. trip from Poissy Sud station on weekdays is brought forward to 12:05 p.m.
Line 24
The 8:10 a.m. departure from Gare Nord will now be from the Gare Sud to increase the capacity to the Lycée Charles de Gaulle.
The Gare Nord stop will no longer be served on the 8:06 a.m. route during the school holidays.
Line 56
The "Villa Savoye" stop is no longer served in the direction of the Lycée Le Corbusier. You can go to the "Lycée Le Corbusier" stop located 190 meters away.
Line 59
The 6:50 a.m. race is brought forward to 6:48 a.m. from Cergy Saint-Christophe station to gain in regularity.
Line 67
In order to improve the punctuality of the line, the "Gare Nord de Poissy" and "Ursulines" stops will no longer be served.
- In the direction of Nicot, you can take line 59.
- In the direction of Les Mureaux, you can take lines 43, 68 and 92.
Line 70
Some races have been brought forward by a few minutes to better serve the André Derain middle school in Chambourcy.
Line N155
2 stops have been created in Carrières-sous-Poissy in both directions:
- Pont Neuf
- Stade Mazières.
Les Mureaux sector
Your lines change platforms at Gare des Mureaux:
For greater readability, the names of some of your stops are changing:
- Rouillard becomes Rouillard - Bords de Seine
- Gros Murs becomes Gros Murs - Bords de Seine
- Porch République becomes Château de Bècheville
- Maison des Associations becomes Espace des Habitants
- P. Le Faucheux becomes Les Ateliers du Moulin
- Molière becomes Pôle Molière.
Line 11
In order to respond to the growth in the number of students at the Mercier Saint-Paul school in Meulan-en-Yvelines, an additional race has been created from the "Comtesse RD 43" stop at 7:53 a.m. during school periods.
Line 60
The 11:40 a.m. departures from Collège Henri IV are shifted to 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday noon to ensure better timing with the students' departure.
Line 62
Several changes have been made to the line:
- The 1:25 p.m. race on Wednesday noon from the Lycée Jacques Vaucanson is postponed to 12:40 p.m. to ensure better alignment with the school.
- The "Arquebuse" and "Gambetta" stops in Meulan-en-Yvelines will be systematically served on the return trips to Vaux-sur-Seine.
- The "Gare des Mureaux - RD 43" stop will be served on all return journeys.
- Wednesday afternoon trips at the terminus at the "Gare de Vaux-sur-Seine" stop are extended to the "Port Maron" stop as on other days of the week.
Line 66
The "La Poste" stop in Meulan-en-Yvelines is added to the route of the line towards Verneuil-sur-Seine.
Line 73
In order to improve the readability of the timetable and following counts carried out last year, adjustments have been made:
- The races departing from the Lycée Van Gogh will end at the "Comtesse RD 43" stop on Wednesday lunchtime.
- The 7:55 a.m. race from the Gare des Mureaux to the Collège Léonard de Vinci will now start from the "Le Petit Moulin" stop at 8:07 a.m. Line 11 allows you to reach the Collège Léonard de Vinci d'Ecquevilly and line 58 allows you to reach the Lycée François Villon in Les Mureaux.
- The 6:15 p.m. departure from the Collège Léonard de Vinci to Aubergenville is removed from the timetable following the adjustment of the students' departure times.
Lines 6, 93 and 95
Adjustments to schedules and travel times are made in order to improve the punctuality of these lines.
Verneuil-sur-Seine sector
Lines 27 and 28
To help you find your way around, the "Gare de Villennes-sur-Seine" stop now has platform numbers:
- Platform n°1 on the SNCF passenger building side: line 27 - morning circuit and line 28
- Platform n°2 on the Avenue de la Libération side: line 27 - evening circuit.
Lines 42-65-66-76a
Your lines will now serve the "Eglise Saint-Martin" stop in Triel-sur-Seine. This is the former "La Poste" stop already served by line 64.
Line 75
Due to low attendance and in order to improve the clarity of the service to the hamlet of Marsinval, the "Flamant" stop has been removed from the timetable. Your line will serve the "Charles d'Orléans" and "Philippe de Beaumanoir" stops in both directions.
The new timetables for your lines can be consulted in the Getting around section of the Île-de-France Mobilités portal.
Have a good start to the new school year!