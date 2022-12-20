Your new timetables since 1 January 2023

Published on

1 min reading

Your new timetables are available, come and consult them!

Timetable Leaflet Photos

Your timetable leaflets valid from 1 January 2023 are available. You can consult them by downloading them below.

Have a good trip on your bus lines in the Pays Briard area !

Regular lines:

Internet sheet - line 17

 -  981.8 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 18

 -  968.5 KB

Internet sheet - Line 20

 -  757.2 KB

Internet file - Line 21 - Boissy-Saint-Léger

 -  3.9 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 33

 -  635.7 KB

Internet file - Line 23 - Brie-Comte-Robert

 -  1.1 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 200

 -  1.4 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 201

 -  685.0 KB

Regular school lines:

Internet Sheet - Line 3

 -  993.5 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 7

 -  1.4 MB

Internet file - Line 7 - Tournan-en-Brie

 -  554.0 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 10

 -  946.4 KB

Internet file - Line 10 - Brie-Comte-Robert

 -  692.6 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 11

 -  5.4 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 16

 -  855.9 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 21

 -  1.4 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 30A

 -  1.2 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 30B

 -  1.0 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 30C

 -  976.1 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 34A

 -  604.2 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 34B

 -  2.8 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 37A

 -  947.2 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 37B

 -  1008.6 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 37C

 -  1003.1 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 37R

 -  238.2 KB

Internet Record - Line 409

 -  3.1 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 309

 -  793.5 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 209

 -  834.8 KB

School lines:

Internet Sheet - Line 4

 -  584.8 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 5

 -  839.0 KB

Internet sheet - Line 6: timetables valid from 10 February 2023

 -  1.2 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 14

 -  674.8 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 23

 -  866.9 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 24

 -  1.1 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 28A

 -  1.0 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 28B

 -  1.0 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 28C

 -  1.1 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 32

 -  728.9 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 35A

 -  556.1 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 35B

 -  658.2 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 35C

 -  709.7 KB

Internet Sheet - Line 35D

 -  542.3 KB

Internet file - Line 39

 -  2.8 MB

Internet Sheet - Line 121

 -  858.7 KB

Night bus:

Internet Fact Sheet - N142

 -  1.8 MB

Evening bus:

Leaflet - Evening Ozoir-la-Ferrière

 -  1.7 MB

Leaflet - Evening Tournan-en-Brie

 -  1.4 MB

Leaflet - Gretz Armainvilliers Evening

 -  1.3 MB