> How does it work?

You can now buy a paperless transport ticket by SMS!

1. Send the code BRIARD or BUSN142 to 93100 by SMS

2. Receive your SMS Ticket

3. Travel on your line

These tickets are valid for 1 hour without transfers. This service is available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR and Free, and will be debited from your mobile bill at the cost of (+ possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions that do not include unlimited SMS):

2.50 euros for the Pays Briard lines, by sending BRIARD ;

for the Pays Briard lines, by sending ; 5 euros for the N142 Night Bus, by sending BUSN142.

For more information on Night Buses and their fares in Île-de-France, visit the dedicated page on the Île-de-France Mobilités portal.

To find out more about the different transport tickets, go to:

Île-de-France Mobilités > Prices section.