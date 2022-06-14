The renumbering of the lines on the territory of Vélizy Vallées is accompanied by a new SMS code, with one code per line!

> How does it work?

Send the code BUS + Line number to 93100 by SMS for example BUS6123, BUS6145 Receive your SMS Ticket Travel on your line

Valid for 1 hour without connections at a cost of 2.5 euros (+ possible cost of the SMS for mobile subscriptions not including unlimited SMS). This service is available with the operators Bouygues Telecom, Orange, SFR and Free.

The SMS Boarding Ticket is sold exclusively individually on the bus line used. You will be charged to your mobile bill.

To find out more about the different transport tickets, go to the website:

Île-de-France Mobilités > Prices section.