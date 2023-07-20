The N146 drops you off at all RER D stations from the Gare de l'Est. It will serve the following stops:
- Gare de l'Est
- Charles de Gaulle / Mitterrand (Garges-lès-Gonesse)
- Garges-Sarcelles train station
- 8 May 1945 (Garges-lès-Gonesse)
- La Muette / Europe (Garges-lès-Gonesse)
- Villiers-le-Bel-Gonesse-Arnouville train station
- Goussainville train station
- Rescue Center (Goussainville)
- Goussainville Town Hall – Les Noues
- Louvres railway station
- Marie Feuchère (Louvres)
- Survilliers-Fosses station
The night bus operates from Monday to Sunday, for a total travel time of 1 hour and 46 minutes.
From Monday to Friday, the night bus offers:
- 4 departures, every hour, from Survilliers-Fosses station from 00:15 to 03:15.
- 4 departures, every hour, from Gare de l'Est from 01:00 to 04:00
On weekends, the night bus offers:
- 4 departures, every hour, from Survilliers Fosses station from 00:30 to 03:30.
- 3 departures every hour, from the Gare de l'Est from 01:20 to 03:20.