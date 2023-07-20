Your new N146 night line between Gare de l'Est and Gare de Survilliers-Fosses

Published on

Everything you need to know about your new N146 line to make it easier for you to get around at night, from 1 August 2023.

The N146 drops you off at all RER D stations from the Gare de l'Est. It will serve the following stops:

  • Gare de l'Est
  • Charles de Gaulle / Mitterrand (Garges-lès-Gonesse)
  • Garges-Sarcelles train station
  • 8 May 1945 (Garges-lès-Gonesse)
  • La Muette / Europe (Garges-lès-Gonesse)
  • Villiers-le-Bel-Gonesse-Arnouville train station
  • Goussainville train station
  • Rescue Center (Goussainville)
  • Goussainville Town Hall – Les Noues
  • Louvres railway station
  • Marie Feuchère (Louvres)
  • Survilliers-Fosses station

The night bus operates from Monday to Sunday, for a total travel time of 1 hour and 46 minutes.

From Monday to Friday, the night bus offers:

  • 4 departures, every hour, from Survilliers-Fosses station from 00:15 to 03:15.
  • 4 departures, every hour, from Gare de l'Est from 01:00 to 04:00

On weekends, the night bus offers:

  • 4 departures, every hour, from Survilliers Fosses station from 00:30 to 03:30.
  • 3 departures every hour, from the Gare de l'Est from 01:20 to 03:20.

Check the timetable for your N146 line

