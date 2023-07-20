The N146 drops you off at all RER D stations from the Gare de l'Est. It will serve the following stops:

Gare de l'Est

Charles de Gaulle / Mitterrand (Garges-lès-Gonesse)

Garges-Sarcelles train station

8 May 1945 (Garges-lès-Gonesse)

La Muette / Europe (Garges-lès-Gonesse)

Villiers-le-Bel-Gonesse-Arnouville train station

Goussainville train station

Rescue Center (Goussainville)

Goussainville Town Hall – Les Noues

Louvres railway station

Marie Feuchère (Louvres)

Survilliers-Fosses station

The night bus operates from Monday to Sunday, for a total travel time of 1 hour and 46 minutes.