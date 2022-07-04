A new line 27 linking the Eaubonne Hospital to the Garges-Sarcelles station, 2 new evening services at Domont and Écouen-Ézanville stations for your late returns and the arrival of Transport on Demand between Eaubonne and Domont for more flexibility in your daytime travel.
Adaptations of itineraries and creation of lines to offer you more possibilities!
Line 12, from Ermont-Eaubonne station to Domont station
Line 12 is extended to Domont station to offer a new connection to the RER C and the Transiliens H and J.
Line 13, from Enghien-les-Bains station to La Chênée
The route of line 13 has been simplified to make it easier to read.
The La Chênée <> Gare de Domont route is taken over by line 12.
The Domont <> Écouen Maillol station route is taken over by the new line 17.
Line 17, from Carrefour d'Ombreval to Gare de Domont, and from Gare de Domont to Écouen Maillol
Your new line 17 connects Écouen Maillol to Domont station.
It offers an educational itinerary for the Lycée George - Sand and the Aristide Briand college.
Line 27, from Eaubonne Hospital to Garges Sarcelles Station
Line 27 offers a new link with the RER D and the T5 at Garges Sarcelles station.
It offers a finer service to the Eaubonne Hospital and the My Place shopping centre in Sarcelles.
Line 37, from Épinay-sur-Seine station to Les Flanades
Since July 12, 2021, line 37 has offered better service to the Sorbonne-Paris-Nord University.
It also offers, since May 9, 2022, a service extended until 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.
A new Demand-Responsive Transport service!
Your line 38-05 becomes the TàD Eaubonne Domont.
This Demand-Responsive Transport connects Domont Station to Eaubonne Hospital from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Book your journey up to 1 hour in advance and follow the arrival of your bus in real time thanks to the TàD Île-de-France Mobilités application.
The service is exclusively by reservation, from your phone, internet or from the application.
From 22 August 2022, discover the new, more flexible On-Demand Transport service, with timetables adapted to your needs, on the route of the old line 38-05.
Information and booking via the TàD Île-de-France Mobilités application, the tad.idfmobilites.fr website, or by phone on 09 70 80 96 63 (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
Two new evening services adapted to your needs
A new transport solution is deployed for your late returns from the Transilien H to Domont and Écouen Ézanville stations.
The Evening Bus takes over from the regular lines, in the evening, from Monday to Saturday without reservation.
Your Bus will wait for your train and drop you off at the stop of your choice in the defined area.
From August 22, 2022, from now on, in the evening, your bus is waiting for the train:
- From Domont station, every 30 minutes between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.
- From Écouen Ézanville station, every 30 minutes between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., Monday to Saturday.