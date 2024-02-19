With Rogervoice, 3 modes of communication are offered:
- Video interpreting in French Sign Language (LSF): the traveller speaks in sign language to the interpreter, who translates the signs of the deaf or hard of hearing person orally to the customer advisor and then translates the customer advisor's response to the traveller in real time into sign language
- The spoken French language completed (LfPC): the traveller is put in contact with a video coder who instantly encodes the traveller's words in LfPC
- Real-time subtitling of the exchanged words
To be put in touch with a Rogervoice operator, you have the choice. You can:
- From the Île-de-France Mobilités regional portal [insertion of URL https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/le-reseau/transports-faciles-d-acces], in the External Services section, click on "Access the service for the deaf and hard of hearing in the territories of Bièvre, Mantois and Paris Saclay - Rogervoice service"
- Or download the Rogervoice application for free from the stores and select "Île-de-France Mobilités bus networks Bièvre, Mantois, Paris Saclay and T10"
Then:
- Click on "Let's go!"
- Choose your mode of communication: subtickets, LSF, LfPC
- Select your network:
undefinedundefinedundefined
- Talk to an interpreter by phone or video
The service is available from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for LSF and LFPC modes of communication and 7/24 for sub-tickets.
Adopt the Rogervoice reflex!