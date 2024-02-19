Sign language choice
With Rogervoice, 3 modes of communication are offered:
- Video interpretation in French Sign Language (LSF): the traveller speaks in sign language to the interpreter, who translates the signs of the deaf or hard of hearing person to the customer advisor orally and then translates the customer advisor's response to the traveller into sign language in real time.
- The spoken French language completed (LfPC): the traveller is put in contact with a video coder who instantly encodes the traveller's words in LfPC
- Real-time subtitling of the exchanged words
To be put in touch with a Rogervoice operator, you have the choice. You can:
- From the Île-de-France Mobilités regional portal; click here, under the heading External services, click on "Access the service for the deaf and hard of hearing in the territories of Bièvre, Mantois and Paris Saclay - Rogervoice service"
Screenshot of the Rogervoice service page on the Île-de-France Mobilités regional portal
- Or download the Rogervoice application for free from the stores and select "Île-de-France Mobilités bus networks Bièvre, Mantois, Paris Saclay and T10"
Then:
- Click on "Let's go!"
- Choose your mode of communication: subtickets, LSF, LfPC
- Select your network:
- Talk to an interpreter by phone or video
Rogervoice app screen print
The service is available from Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. for LSF and LFPC modes of communication and 7/24 for sub-tickets.
Adopt the Rogervoice reflex!