On the occasion of European Heritage Day and Mobility Week between 16 and 20 September 2023, your Île-de-France Mobilités bus network in the Sénart area invites you to a guided tour of the Bus Operational Centre in Lieusaint (77)!

Are you passionate about buses or are you simply curious about how a Bus Operations Centre works?

Our teams offer you a 1h30 tour of the center around themes such as the operation of the Bus Center, the quality of service, the Centralized Command Post (PCC), the reasons for validation and much more!

We offer 2 visit slots on Wednesday 20 September.

The visit will take place at:

Lieusaint Bus Operational Center

rue René Cassin – 77127 LIEUSAINT

BUS access: lines 21/22/23/24/25/26/27/50/51/53/55/61B/62C/Tzen1 stop Gare de Lieusaint

Visitor parking available for those who wish to come by car.