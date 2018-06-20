Lucie Aubrac and Barbara will be the names of the next stations on metro line 4

After giving the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region the opportunity to vote on the choice of the design of the future interiors of the rolling stock, Île-de-France Mobilités wanted to continue this participatory approach by allowing the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region to vote in order to choose the names of the two new stations of the extension of metro line 4 located in the municipalities of Montrouge and Bagneux. Votes were possible for a month on the website explaining the work on the modernisation and extension of this line.

For each station, three proposals chosen in collaboration with the cities of Bagneux and Montrouge and the RATP were submitted to the vote, with reference to geographical elements or emblematic personalities for each municipality.

The station located in Bagneux, the terminus of the line, had to include the name of the city. The proposals were "Bagneux – Champ des Oiseaux", "Bagneux – Nina Simone" and "Bagneux – Lucie Aubrac". It was the name of the great resistance fighter of the Second World War, Lucie Aubrac, that was acclaimed. Always an activist, she participated in the creation of the Peace Movement and became involved with Amnesty International after the war.

For Montrouge, the proposals were "Fort de Montrouge", "Coluche", and "Barbara" and it is the name of the singer Barbara, who rests in the Parisian cemetery of Bagneux accessible by the south exit of the resort, which received the most votes. Singer-songwriter, Barbara revealed her gifts for music at a very young age. His creations are references in the French repertoire.

As the organising authority for sustainable mobility in Île-de-France, Île-de-France Mobilités is responsible for choosing the names of stations in Île-de-France, for all projects for new lines or extensions of existing lines.

Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités: "I wanted to submit to the votes of the people of the Ile-de-France region the names of their next metro stations on the extension of line 4. The vote was frank and massive for two great French female figures from the Île-de-France region and much loved by the people of the Ile-de-France region: Barbara for the resort located in Montrouge and Lucie Aubrac for the one in Bagneux. This comes after having associated Simone Veil with the Europe station a few weeks ago. It is natural that metro stations continue to be gradually feminized in memory of these women who have marked the people of Ile-de-France and their history."

Marie-Hélène Amiable, Mayor of Bagneux: "Bagneux is moving forward with its inhabitants. It was therefore quite natural that I proposed with Île-de-France Mobilités to involve them in the choice of the name of their metro station. I am delighted that a woman's name has been chosen. And, all the more so, since Lucie Aubrac is paying tribute to women who resisted, pacifists and fought for freedom. With this name, Bagneux affirms that "Resistance is conjugated in the present". »