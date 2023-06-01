Metro 11: new trains will arrive in June
That's it, the modernisation of line 11 is taking a new step from 1 June 2023! After sixty years of good and loyal service, the 23 old metro trains that equipped line 11 (the MP59) will be gradually replaced by 20 brand new MP14 trains, and also larger and more spacious than the old ones, during the summer : this is what is called the noria.
One of the last stages of the project to modernise line 11 before the commissioning of its extension in spring 2024 between Mairie des Lilas and Rosny-Bois-Perrier, the new terminus.
How does noria work?
The noria is the name given to a technique of injecting new trains and crowding out old ones without interrupting traffic for passengers. Every week, the old trains are removed and replaced by new ones as they go along.
To better understand, let's take the example of the Noria on line 11:
- From June 1 every Monday evening between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.: 4 old MP59 trains will leave for the Rosny-sous-Bois maintenance center to be dismantled and replaced by 4 new MP14 trains available to passengers the next morning.
The objective of the Noria? Change all MP59 trains to MP14 trains on line 11 at the end of the summer. Longer, more reliable and more comfortable, the MP14 trains are already running on line 14 and line 4, in their automatic and longer versions. On line 11, they will be driven by drivers.
From July to August 2023: closed on Sundays for the extension of line 11
The project to extend metro line 11 between Mairie des Lilas and the future terminus of Rosny-Bois-Perrier, designed to facilitate mobility between the municipalities of Les Lilas, Bagnolet, Romainville, Noisy-le-Sec and Rosny-sous-Bois (only connected by bus lines) will require the closure of the line between July and August 2023, every Sunday. An extension that should welcome its first passengers in the spring of 2024.