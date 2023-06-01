Metro 11: new trains will arrive in June

How does noria work?

The noria is the name given to a technique of injecting new trains and crowding out old ones without interrupting traffic for passengers. Every week, the old trains are removed and replaced by new ones as they go along.

To better understand, let's take the example of the Noria on line 11:

From June 1 every Monday evening between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.: 4 old MP59 trains will leave for the Rosny-sous-Bois maintenance center to be dismantled and replaced by 4 new MP14 trains available to passengers the next morning.

The objective of the Noria? Change all MP59 trains to MP14 trains on line 11 at the end of the summer. Longer, more reliable and more comfortable, the MP14 trains are already running on line 14 and line 4, in their automatic and longer versions. On line 11, they will be driven by drivers.