Line 18: discover the design of your future metro
As part of the Grand Paris Express project, five new metro lines (lines 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18) are being created. Their goal? To connect the main places of life and activity in the suburbs without going through Paris, to save time and comfort for passengers, and consolidate the service to the territory!
The time has come for Île-de-France Mobilités, Alstom and the Société du Grand Paris (SGP) to unveil the interior lines of the new metro that will run on line 18, financed entirely by Île-de-France Mobilités.
Metro line 18: a new generation automatic metro
Of the three proposals imagined by Alstom's design office (Advanced & Creative Design) in collaboration with Île-de-France Mobilités, SGP and Egis Rail, it is the most open to the outside, with its LED light signature, that was chosen by the voters. On the program? A modern and bright exterior design for a 100% automatic and electric metro of the latest generation, which will combine capacity, comfort, reliability and accessibility for all!
In terms of capacity, this new rolling stock will reduce the time interval between two trains in station and increase its speed during peak hours (it will go up to 100 km/h instead of 75). Another strong point, a so-called "reverse capture" system will allow it to produce its own energy each time it enters the braking phase (i.e. at each stop in the station)!
A metro designed for passenger comfort
Inside, everything has been designed for the comfort of passengers:
- Feeling of space : the wide and numerous openings offer a panoramic view to users, as well as a feeling of space and the opportunity to enjoy the landscapes during their journey.
- Indoor temperature management : a ventilation system, heating in the colder months and air conditioning in the summer, will guarantee the comfort of Ile-de-France residents, in all seasons.
- Natural light : the interior lighting, which is smarter, mimics the natural light of the different times of the day to adapt to the biological rhythm of passengers and improve well-being. A first!
- To guarantee the feeling of safety on board : special lighting at the access to the trains, an open boa layout of the trains, as well as an on-board video protection system have been set up and allow you to see and be seen everywhere.
- Comfort on board : made up of three cars open to each other (boa layout), the trains can accommodate up to 350 people while guaranteeing, thanks to the width of the intercirculation spaces, optimal movement and visibility.
A more connected metro
On board, you will find:
- Free internet connection for work, communication or entertainment
- USB sockets to charge your devices
- Digital dynamic information screens that will inform passengers in real time (traffic status, next stops served, connections and estimated journey time)
A journey accessible to all
All new metros, trains, buses and new lines in the network under construction will be 100% accessible. Accessible means adapted to people with transport access problems (pregnant women, the elderly, travellers with luggage, parents with strollers, people with disabilities, people in wheelchairs, etc.).
Line 18 is no exception to the rule with a 100% accessible and adapted route along its entire length:
- Access to the trains is on the same level through three wide doors on each carriage.
- Different types of seats are available as well as grip bars for support.
- The corridors have been widened to allow good circulation for all, even at the busiest times.
- Spaces reserved for wheelchair users (PRM) are available in each car.
- Priority seats have been added, and their colour differentiated.
- Mixed spaces in the central car for strollers or travellers with luggage (the metro will pass through Orly Airport) have been set up.
Line 18 of the metro: an interconnected line
Behind the project for line 18, which will welcome its first passengers in 2026, is a desire to make it easier for the inhabitants of Essonne and Yvelines to travel for their daily journeys by adding many connections. Lines N and U of the Transilien, RER B and C, metro line 14, T7 and 12, bus lines and Tram-Train of Massy-Evry, line 18 represents a simplified gateway to Paris as well as access to the direct national and regional transport network via its connections in Massy and its TGV station and Orly airport, its terminus.
The future line 18 in figures
- 35 km long
- 10 stops (overhead and underground):
- Orly Airport
- Antonypole
- Massy Opera
- Massy-Palaiseau
-Palaiseau
- Orsay - Gif
- CEA Saint-Aubin
- Saint-Quentin East
- Satory
- Versailles Chantiers
- An operations centre
- 11 connections with the regional and national network