Line 18: discover the design of your future metro

As part of the Grand Paris Express project, five new metro lines (lines 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18) are being created. Their goal? To connect the main places of life and activity in the suburbs without going through Paris, to save time and comfort for passengers, and consolidate the service to the territory!

The time has come for Île-de-France Mobilités, Alstom and the Société du Grand Paris (SGP) to unveil the interior lines of the new metro that will run on line 18, financed entirely by Île-de-France Mobilités.