Metro line 11: start of tests for the new trains

As you probably know, the old metros of line 11 (which were almost 60 years old) will be replaced very soon by brand new MP14 trains. You can already use MP14s on line 14 or line 4, in their automatic version. On the 11th, they will be driven by drivers.

The objective? Replace the 23 old MP59 trainsets with 20 MP14 trainsets

Longer, more comfortable and reliable, the 20 MP14 trains will allow line 11 to accommodate more passengers. This is a crucial element as its extension is looming in a few months.

But before the 20 MP14 trainsets replace the 23 MP59 trainsets (designed in the 1960s!), a number of steps remain to be taken.