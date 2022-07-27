Metro 14: here are the names of the future stations
The result of your votes
They will be located in the communes of Kremlin-Bicêtre (on the edge of Gentilly), Villejuif, at the junction between L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Villejuif and Chevilly-la-Rue and, finally, Saint-Denis... These are the four future stations that will extend metro line 14 from 2024, to the north and south.
Last June, we asked you to choose their name.
Here are the names selected:
- Saint-Denis Pleyel - This future station will make the Pleyel district of Saint-Denis one of the major transport hubs in the Ile-de-France region
- Bicêtre Hospital - Located in Kremlin-Bicêtre, opposite the Bicêtre Hospital (CHU), this future station will be located on Avenue Gabriel Péri and along the A6 motorway
- Villejuif-Gustave Roussy - In the heart of the future Grand Parc Campus, this new station in Villejuif will be served by line 15 South from 2025
- L'Haÿ-Les-Roses - Located in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, this new resort will be at the crossroads of three dynamic towns in the Val-de-Marne: L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Chevilly-Larue and Villejuif
And tomorrow, the names of the stations of lines 15, 16, 17 and 18!
This citizen consultation process is part of the major project to expand the Île-de-France network, led by Île-de-France Mobilités, the transport organising authority in Île-de-France, and the Société du Grand Paris, the project manager for the Grand Paris Express.
A second phase of the consultation is therefore scheduled for autumn 2022 to submit to your vote the names of the 16 stations on lines 15, 16, 17 and 18 that remain to be named.
This time again, Ile-de-France residents will be invited to participate via the je-choisis-le-nom-des-stations.iledefrance-mobilites.fr platform.