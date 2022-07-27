Metro 14: here are the names of the future stations

The result of your votes

They will be located in the communes of Kremlin-Bicêtre (on the edge of Gentilly), Villejuif, at the junction between L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Villejuif and Chevilly-la-Rue and, finally, Saint-Denis... These are the four future stations that will extend metro line 14 from 2024, to the north and south.

Last June, we asked you to choose their name.

Here are the names selected: