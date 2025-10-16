The MF19 metro runs on line 10!

It rolls! The very first train of the MF19, this new generation metro that will change the daily comfort of millions of passengers in the Paris region and continue the modernization of the Paris metro, is now in service on line 10.

What is the MF19?

This is the name of the new metro that will run on eight lines of the Ile-de-France metro.

This is quite simply the new standard for the metro in Île-de-France. Inclusive, comfortable, reliable, it will put technology at the service of passengers.

Shall we introduce him to you?