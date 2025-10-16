The MF19 metro runs on line 10!
It rolls! The very first train of the MF19, this new generation metro that will change the daily comfort of millions of passengers in the Paris region and continue the modernization of the Paris metro, is now in service on line 10.
What is the MF19?
This is the name of the new metro that will run on eight lines of the Ile-de-France metro.
This is quite simply the new standard for the metro in Île-de-France. Inclusive, comfortable, reliable, it will put technology at the service of passengers.
Shall we introduce him to you?
The MF19 on metro line 10, in pictures
Image 1 of 7
The MF19: which metro lines will be equipped?
Metro line 10 is the first to be equipped, followed in 2026 by lines 7bis, 3bis and line 13 in 2027.
Then:
- Line 12 in 2028
- Line 8 in 2029
- Line 3 in 2031
- Line 7 in 2033
Infographic presenting the new MF19 metro of Île-de-France Mobilités: image of a light blue train in the station. The visual details its characteristics: electrically braked rail metro, 4 to 5-car trains (61 to 77.5 m), gradual commissioning from the end of 2025 on line 10 and then on lines 3, 7, 8, 12, 13, 7bis and 3bis. Order for 410 trains for 2.9 billion euros. Enhanced accessibility with widened doors, wheelchair areas, audio and visual information. Distinctive equipment: refrigerated ventilation, video protection and USB sockets on board.
The MF19, what comfort for passengers?
On line 10, the MF19 trains are equipped with a so-called "comfort" version. What does that mean?
They offer 146 seats (102 fixed seats and 44 liftable seats) out of a total of 586 seats (828 at the height of rush hour).
A configuration that will also be adopted on lines 3 and 12.
And on lines 7, 8 and 13?
Very busy, the metro will be offered in a so-called "capacity" version, designed to optimize standing places.
In concrete terms, this means that on its lines, there will be slightly fewer seats (122 seats, i.e. 90 fixed seats and 32 liftable seats) to optimize journeys.
What are the new features for passenger comfort?
Refrigerated ventilation, adapted lighting, ergonomic seats, real-time audio and visual passenger information, USB and video protection sockets, space reserved for people with reduced mobility (PRM):the metro is designed for the comfort of all.
And by the way, what does "MF19" mean?
This is the somewhat barbaric acronym for Matériel Fer call for tenders 2019.
Why the word Iron ?
It refers to the type of running: these trains run on railway tracks and on bogies, i.e. trolleys placed under each car, on which the wheels are attached, unlike rubber-tyred metros, such as the MP14 for example.
Why the number 19 ?
It simply corresponds to the year in which the call for tenders was launched: 2019.
What is a bogie? Bogie: masculine noun, structure placed under a train that contains the wheels and allows stable driving