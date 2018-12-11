The renovated metros arrive on line 7

This renovation is being carried out by the Ateliers de Construction du Centre (ACC) based in Clermont-Ferrand, designated by the RATP. This contract has made it possible to secure 40 direct jobs at ACC Engineering and Maintenance and more than a dozen at the subcontractors mobilized. In order not to impact the operation of the line, a maximum of 3 trains will be removed from the rolling stock fleet at the same time.

The amount of approximately €50 million is entirely financed by Île-de-France Mobilités (50% direct subsidy and 50% via the Île-de-France Mobilités-RATP contract). It will ensure the lifespan of these trains until 2030, when Île-de-France Mobilités plans to replace them with new equipment.

To learn more, you can read the press release.