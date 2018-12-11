The renovated metros arrive on line 7
The renovation involves both technical modernisation work and the refurbishment of the interior fittings of the trains in order to improve comfort for passengers. The exterior livery is also changing to the colours of Île-de-France Mobilités, gradually visible on the new buses, trams, metros, RER and Transiliens for greater coherence of the entire Ile-de-France network.
The new layout of the carriages will allow passengers to benefit from a new atmosphere, with more modern colours, improved lighting in the trains, new floor coverings, etc.
This renovation is being carried out by the Ateliers de Construction du Centre (ACC) based in Clermont-Ferrand, designated by the RATP. This contract has made it possible to secure 40 direct jobs at ACC Engineering and Maintenance and more than a dozen at the subcontractors mobilized. In order not to impact the operation of the line, a maximum of 3 trains will be removed from the rolling stock fleet at the same time.
The amount of approximately €50 million is entirely financed by Île-de-France Mobilités (50% direct subsidy and 50% via the Île-de-France Mobilités-RATP contract). It will ensure the lifespan of these trains until 2030, when Île-de-France Mobilités plans to replace them with new equipment.
To learn more, you can read the press release.