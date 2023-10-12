The Keolis and SNCF Voyageurs consortium designated to operate lines T4, T11 and the central branch of line P
A T4 train in circulation in Clichy-sous-Bois - © Raphaël FOURNIER - Artefact
The lines awarded on 12 October 2023 by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités represent important axes of the Ile-de-France rail network with:
- 70,000 trips per day,
- 900 daily train crossings ,
- and 32 stations or stops served.
A first vote that marks the gradual launch of the competition of the lines then operated by SNCF Transilien.
What are the missions of a line operator?
As part of the award of a public service contract, the Keolis and SNCF Voyageurs consortium becomes the operator of the lines awarded for a period of seven years. A period during which the company will assume:
- Traffic and service on the lines concerned,
- The management and maintenance of rolling stock,
- The management of adjoining service facilities, such as the Noisy-le-Sec tram-train maintenance and handover site, for example,
- Station management,
- Infrastructure management.
Île-de-France Mobilités: a single identity (and interlocutor) for the Île-de-France public transport network
© Christophe RECOURA - Ile-de-France Mobilités - a T11 train entering Epinay-sur-Seine station
Opening up to competition ensures a better overall quality of service and simplifies access to information for passengers. No need to look for the operator of your line in case of problems or questions, Île-de-France Mobilités becomes your only point of contact!
A unique and recognizable identity
As you may have noticed, the new trains, metros, trams and buses in the Ile-de-France region wear the same colours, those of Île-de-France Mobilités. A visual identity that makes it possible, at a glance, to recognise transport that is part of the Île-de-France network or not.
*in application of European directives
**The law of 27 January 2018 (for a railway pact).