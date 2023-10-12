The Keolis and SNCF Voyageurs consortium designated to operate lines T4, T11 and the central branch of line P

Opening up to competition ensures a better overall quality of service and simplifies access to information for passengers. No need to look for the operator of your line in case of problems or questions, Île-de-France Mobilités becomes your only point of contact!

A unique and recognizable identity

As you may have noticed, the new trains, metros, trams and buses in the Ile-de-France region wear the same colours, those of Île-de-France Mobilités. A visual identity that makes it possible, at a glance, to recognise transport that is part of the Île-de-France network or not.

*in application of European directives

**The law of 27 January 2018 (for a railway pact).