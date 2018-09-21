Implementation of new transport safety measures
To go further, three orientations have been identified:
- The deployment of additional resources and equipment in the outer suburbs, which has been neglected for years. Security agents are deployed in the bus networks and video protection is installed in bus stations.
- Better sharing of tools between operators and the State for better coordination of forces on the ground with a single alert number and an operational security command centre.
- Faster detection of possible threats of attack with the deployment of dog detection teams.
Strengthening investments in security
To this end, Île-de-France Mobilités is stepping up its investments in security, with €130 million for human presence (all networks), €20 million for security equipment (video protection in particular), €7 million for free transport for the police in the outer suburbs and €4 million to set up dog squads on train lines.
200 security agents recruited for the bus networks of the outer suburbs
The outer suburbs are finally concerned and will no longer be forgotten. This will also result in the recruitment of 200 security agents for buses in the outer suburbs (€10 million over 4 years), who will be able to carry out deterrent rounds and intervene in the event of incivility. Transport is now free for police officers in order to ensure their presence on public transport, therefore more security.
The same emergency numbers for RATP and SNCF, available 7 days a week and 24 hours a day. 31177 by SMS and 3117 by phone
The 3117 alert number has been generalized in a first phase at the RATP (also available in SMS form at 3117 or smartphone application) for passengers witnessing a situation that represents a safety risk or an inconvenience. With 44,000 uses in 2016 in France, including 6 out of 10 in the Ile-de-France region, this system has increased by 150% over one year.
20 dog detection teams to intervene on suspicious packages in 5 to 15 minutes instead of 1 hour
20 canine detection brigades have been deployed and already allow more safety and fewer delays on the SNCF network. This initiative is also being tested by the RATP, which is deploying 20 additional teams. A "removal of doubt" will thus be done in 5 to 15 minutes instead of an hour currently. On the SNCF network, there has been a 122% increase in forgotten bags, i.e. more than 1,500 interventions per year since 2014.
A single security coordination centre under the authority of the Prefect of Police for better efficiency in the field
Valérie Pécresse has also taken the initiative to bring together all the security forces under the authority of the police prefecture by 2019, i.e. a single security PC for better organisation and more efficiency in overcoming difficulties.