Implementation of new transport safety measures

20 dog detection teams to intervene on suspicious packages in 5 to 15 minutes instead of 1 hour

20 canine detection brigades have been deployed and already allow more safety and fewer delays on the SNCF network. This initiative is also being tested by the RATP, which is deploying 20 additional teams. A "removal of doubt" will thus be done in 5 to 15 minutes instead of an hour currently. On the SNCF network, there has been a 122% increase in forgotten bags, i.e. more than 1,500 interventions per year since 2014.