Mobipôle, the new generation station in Rueil-Malmaison

The redevelopment of the station and the installation of new signage make it easier for all passengers to get around.

For travellers who travel by both bike and train, a Véligo area is available. What could be more convenient than using your bike and parking it safely before taking your train?

This space, with 448 seats, is the largest in Île-de-France. Located along the station, it has a storage room and places for recharging the batteries of electric bikes. The spaces are organised on two levels, accessible using the Navigo card.

Finally, new paths for pedestrians and the bus network have been redesigned. 18 bus stops have been set up in the new bus station, giving access to 9 lines.