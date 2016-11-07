Mobipôle, the new generation station in Rueil-Malmaison
After three years of work, the Mobipôle was inaugurated on 5 November 2016 by Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île de France Region and President of Île-de-France Mobilités, Patrick Devedjian, Member of Parliament and President of the Hauts de Seine Departmental Council and Patrick Ollier, President of the Greater Paris Metropolis, Deputy Mayor of Rueil-Malmaison.
A redeveloped station that adapts to the movements of passengers
The redevelopment of the station and the installation of new signage make it easier for all passengers to get around.
For travellers who travel by both bike and train, a Véligo area is available. What could be more convenient than using your bike and parking it safely before taking your train?
This space, with 448 seats, is the largest in Île-de-France. Located along the station, it has a storage room and places for recharging the batteries of electric bikes. The spaces are organised on two levels, accessible using the Navigo card.
Finally, new paths for pedestrians and the bus network have been redesigned. 18 bus stops have been set up in the new bus station, giving access to 9 lines.
Transformation of stations into real interchange hubs
Île-de-France Mobilités supports the transformation of stations. It contributes to modernising the Ile-de-France stations to make them become real multimodal interchange hubs, closer to the expectations of passengers and better integrated into the travel areas they serve.